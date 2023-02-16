Great potential in Iran-Belarus coop. in manufacturing field

Aleksandr Rogozhnik made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Saeed Yari.

The two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance, including cooperation in the manufacturing sector, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarus Industry Ministry.

Rogozhnik noted that bilateral trade rose threefold during 2021-22 and stressed that cooperation with Iran in the manufacturing sector has great potential.

The Iranian ambassador also praised the level of bilateral contacts.

"Our countries have developed fruitful cooperation, which meets the interests of peoples. But we should not stop there. We need to move forward," Yari said, stressing that the infrastructure for the accelerated development of relations is ready.

During the meeting, Rogozhnik and Yari also discussed the program of the visit of an Iranian delegation headed by the deputy industries minister to Belarus. The delegation is set to visit a number of enterprises to establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the flagships of the Belarusian industry: MAZ, MTZ and BelAZ.

MNA/PR