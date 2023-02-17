3 ISIL terrorists killed in SE Iraq

Meanwhile, a security source reported that an ISIL chieftain was killed in armed clashes in the west of Al Anbar province.

Iraqi security forces also carried out an operation against the terrorists in which 12 terrorists were killed in the north, west, and southwest of Baghdad, an Iraqi source announced on Thursday.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

