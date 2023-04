The 27-year-old defender reached this milestone in a match against Slaven Belupo on Saturday.

His team won the match 4-0 at the Stadion Maksimir.

The Croatian club presented Moharrami with a commemorative shirt.

The Iranian international player joined the Croatian champions from Iran’s Persepolis in June 2018 on a five-year contract.

