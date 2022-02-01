Iran wins UAE at WC qualifiers to remain top of its group

The Iranian football team won the UAE 1-0 while it could extend the lead by scoring more goals.

With this win, Iran remains at the top of Group Asian World Cup Qualifiers with 22 points.

Iran has already booked its place at the 2022 Qatar world cup as the first Asian team.

The team of South Korea defeated Syria 2-0 to qualify for the world cup as the second Asian team earlier today.

Forward Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal of the match at the minute of 44.

While the previous match against Iraq at the end of which Iran qualified for the Qatar world cup, was seen by fans at Tehran's Azadi stadium, today's match was held in an empty stadium in accordance with the National Taskforce For Fighting Coronavirus' decision amid rising cases with Covid-19 in the country.

