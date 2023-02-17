Western military equipment sent to Ukraine to be ground down

"Everything that is being put on board of another vessel now will be ground down. All those Leopard [tanks] <…> will be plunged by our fire in Ukraine," he told Russian media.

According to TASS, the Russia Deputy Minister also criticized the West’s policy regarding arms supplies to Kyiv, blasting it as "an absurd decision."

Banalizing the issue of using nuclear weapons has become another "sad aspect" of the current developments, he said, adding though that Moscow remains committed to the principle of unacceptability of nuclear war.

