Germany to provide at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Kyiv

On a surprise visit to Kyiv, Pistorius said between 20 and 25 of the tanks would arrive by summer, about 80 by the end of the year, and another 100 in 2024, Reuters reported.

A statement by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov's office after the Pistorius meeting stated that Ukraine would receive at least 100 of the Leopard 1 A5 tanks in the coming months, training, logistical support, spare parts, and an ammunition package.

Standing beside Reznikov in Kyiv, Pistorius noted he had earlier seen off Ukrainian forces departing for training in Germany on the more modern Leopard 2 tanks his country has also promised Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of German arms maker Rheinmetall said it would send Ukraine 20-25 Leopards this year, with the rest of the 88 Leopard 1 tanks it owns in total to be sent next year.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kyiv after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that providing Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

