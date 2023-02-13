Several NATO websites hit by cyber attack

"NATO cyber experts are actively dealing with an incident affecting some NATO websites. NATO deals with cyber incidents on a regular basis, and takes cyber security very seriously," an Atlantic Alliance official told the DPA news agency.

According to Trend News Agency, the comment has come after reports posted on social networks suggested that pro-Russian hackers had attacked the website of NATO's Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ) and others, making it temporarily inaccessible.

However, these claims have not been proven and no substantiating evidence was provided.

