  1. World
  2. Europe
Feb 13, 2023, 12:45 PM

Several NATO websites hit by cyber attack

Several NATO websites hit by cyber attack

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Several NATO websites have suffered a computer attack on Sunday night, leaving the NATO Special Operations Headquarters website, among others, temporarily inoperative.

"NATO cyber experts are actively dealing with an incident affecting some NATO websites. NATO deals with cyber incidents on a regular basis, and takes cyber security very seriously," an Atlantic Alliance official told the DPA news agency.

According to Trend News Agency, the comment has come after reports posted on social networks suggested that pro-Russian hackers had attacked the website of NATO's Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ) and others, making it temporarily inaccessible.

However, these claims have not been proven and no substantiating evidence was provided.

MP/PR

News Code 197343

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News