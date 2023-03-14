  1. Politics
Malaysia eying expansion of parliamentary ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – The speaker of the Malaysian Parliament called for expanding parliamentary relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Johari Abdul in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kuala Lumpur Ali Asghar Mohammadi called for bolstering relations in economy, politics, science, and technology.

He called for a rise in popular interactions, especially among young people, which is necessary to build the future of relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, he stressed the need for close cooperation of Islamic countries to deal with world challenges.

For his part, the Iranian envoy hailed the Malaysian parliament in line with the expansion of the mutual ties.

He presented a report on the development of the two countries’ interactions in parliamentary issues.

Iran's Parliament has put on the agenda an exchange of experiences and a comprehensive expansion of relations with the Malaysian parliament, he further noted.

