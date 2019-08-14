Iranian province to boost economic ties with Malaysia

“Malaysia has been chosen as Alborz’ trade and economic partner and developing ties with the country stands among our top priorities,” Rahim Bana Molayi said.

“Accompanied by an economic delegation, the Malaysian President is to pay a visit to Iran within a month to increase bilateral trade and economic ties,” he informed.

“In the held meeting, we decided to explore possible and available sectors for improving common economic ties before the Malaysian President’s visit to Iran,” the chamber’s head added.

“We provided the Malaysian commercial attaché with required information about making joint investments, needed guarantees, and etc.,” Bana Molayi said.

He named the banking difficulties and monetary exchange problems caused by the imposed US sanctions on Iran as the major impediments on the way of increasing economic ties with Malaysia.

“As decided in the meeting, the two countries will start swapping goods in case US sanctions remain problematic,” he added.

On July 27, Malaysian ambassador to Iran Dato Rustam bin Yahaya said the grounds are ready for Malaysia’s investment in different industrial fields active in Alborz province.

Alborz province, including 3,600 production and industrial units, some 68,000 hectares of fertile gardens and agricultural lands besides large research and scientific centers, is one of the most productive and scientific hubs of the country. It has the capacity to establish business and economic relation with different countries such as Malaysia.

Over the past four years, more than 200 foreign delegations have visited the Iranian province to investigate economic and trade cooperation.

HJ/IRN83436487