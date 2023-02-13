Cultural relations with Muslim countries Iran's top priority

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili said that Iran has held meetings with all Muslim states during the current Iranian year.

Esmaeili who is in Turkmenistan to participate in Iran's Cultural Week at an invitation of Turkmenistan's Minister of Culture expressed hope that new MoUs will be inked between the two countries in various fields, particularly in art and culture.

The Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan will host an exhibition of works of decorative and applied art, as well as a festival of dishes of national Iranian cuisine during the event.

