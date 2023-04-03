Iran eyes boosting cultural ties with Muslim states

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks in a meeting with Mohammed Hamid, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Crafts of Niger in Tehran on the sidelines of 30th International Exhibition of the Holy Quran in Tehran.

He hailed the exhibition as a good opportunity for expanding cooperation between Muslim countries.

The event could lay a proper ground for promoting joint interactions in other cultural and artistic spheres, he further noted.

The official expressed hope that Niger’s participation in the international section of the Holy Quran exhibition will be the beginning of a new round of cultural communication between the two countries.

Fortunately, there are broad grounds for mutual cooperation between Iran and Niger, Esmaeili noted.

He voiced hope that promoting the interactions would lead to holding joint cultural weeks in the capitals of the two countries.

