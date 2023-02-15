Iran Culture Minister thanks Turkmenistan for hospitality

In his latest memo after visiting Turkmenistan, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili said that during a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, which was at the invitation of his Turkmen counterpart and for the opening of Iran's cultural week in the country, the roots of love for the culture and art of Iran was clear among people of Turkmenistan.

Referring to the meetings with high-ranking officials aimed at improving mutual ties and paving the way for strong regional presence and cooperation in the field of culture, art, and regional cooperation, Esmaeili added that the results of the negotiations will be tangible in the level of cooperation in the future.

In addition to opening cultural week and exhibitions of Iranian handicrafts in Turkmenistan besides visiting some of the country's cultural centers, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili met with Turkmenistan’s top officials to develop relations and unveiled the first Turkmen-Persian dictionary.

TM/IRN85031608