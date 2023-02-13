Iran prepared to host Turkmenistan’s cultural week

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks at the opening ceremony of Iran’s cultural days in Ashgabat.

He said that culture is the major element connecting Iran and Turkmenistan.

Cultural affinities between the two states are so wide that have brought the hearts of the people of both countries close together, he underlined.

Together with the Iranian artists present in the cultural week of Turkmenistan, we are the messengers of friendship and affection between the two countries, he further noted.

Esmaeili who is in Turkmenistan to participate in Iran's Cultural Week at an invitation of Turkmenistan's Minister of Culture expressed hope that new MoUs will be inked between the two countries in various fields, particularly in art and culture.

During the cultural event, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Abbas Ali Arbab Khales said that the two countries enjoy countless commonalities.

Religion, culture, social traditions, language, ritual and handicrafts arts, and civilization are among the common areas between the two states, he further noted.

As part of the creative action, a number of events will be held in Ashgabat, including a concert and an exhibition of arts and crafts, master classes, and a screening of Iranian films.

A cultural program is organized for guests, including visits to museums and sights of the Turkmen capital.

The Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan will host an exhibition of works of decorative and applied art, as well as a festival of dishes of national Iranian cuisine during the event.

