Int’l exhibition of Quran biggest in Islamic world

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks in a session named reverence of the Holy Quran and holy books from the perspective of divine religions and international law held on the sidelines of the 30th International Exhibition of the Holy Quran.

He described the Tehran-hosted exhibition as the largest and most magnificent Quranic exhibition in the Muslim world.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of Quran memorizers and millions of Quranic activists are active in Iran, he noted.

Quranic sessions are underway in numerous mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan in the country, he further noted.

Touching on the participation of male and female attendees from 21 states at the event, the official said that the ongoing event will help bring together the Islamic elites to safeguard the Quranic teachings and culture.

He called for unity among the Islamic states to promote the Quranic culture in a bid to confront the anti-Quran measures.

TM/IRN85072798