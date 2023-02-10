West ignores thousands of people killed in quake in Syria

"The collective West ignored the fact that the earthquake with its epicenter in Turkey resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and horrible destruction directly in Syria," Zakharova noted.

"This is not just the display of a politicized approach which the West is guided by in the process of providing humanitarian assistance to those affected in that country. This is something monstrous," the diplomat added.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten Turkish provinces, as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria.

The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has passed 22,000. At least 18,991 people have been killed in Turkey, according to the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At least 3,377 people are known to have died in Syria.

MP/PR