Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 24,500

In Turkey, the number of fatalities has risen to 21,043, the country’s President Erdogan has said.

It said that nearly 93,000 victims have been evacuated from the quake zone in southern Turkey and that more than 166,000 personnel were involved in the rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile in Syria, the earthquake also caused major devastation, resulting in a significant death toll and damaging numerous monuments and historical buildings, including the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More than 3,500 people have been reported dead in Syria.

At least 870,000 people urgently needed food in the two countries after the quake, which has made up to 5.3 million people homeless in Syria alone, the UN warned.

On 6 February, south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unspeakable devastation.

Turkish authorities have already dubbed the earthquake the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities.

