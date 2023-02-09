5.1 earthquake hits offshore Papua, Indonesia

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolted the areas near the north coast of Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers.
RHM/
TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced that a magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit near the north coast of Papua in Indonesia.
