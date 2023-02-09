  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 9, 2023, 12:24 PM

5.1 earthquake hits offshore Papua, Indonesia

5.1 earthquake hits offshore Papua, Indonesia

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced that a magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit near the north coast of Papua in Indonesia.

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolted the areas near the north coast of Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers.

RHM/

News Code 197223
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News