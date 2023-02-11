US temporary sanctions waiver for quake aid misleading: Syria

“The misleading decision taken by the US administration to temporarily ease some of the cruel and unilateral sanctions on the Syrian nation is out of sham and hypocrisy and is no different from previous gestures meant to convey an erroneous humanitarian impression. While the sanctions waiver is proclaimed to allow the flow of humanitarian aid, the realities on the ground prove the other way round,” the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Friday.

It added, “US coercive measures and policies have deprived Syrians of their natural wealth, which is being plundered, and have created obstacles for state institutions to improve living standards, implement development projects and achieve targeted goals, and provide basic services.”

“The US administration cannot deceive Syrians and the world public opinion with the new decision, project an incredible image of itself and abdicate responsibility for obstruction of rescue efforts to victims of the earthquake who are in dire need of basic commodities,” the statement noted, Press TV reported.

The Syrian foreign ministry went on to call on Washington to immediately and unconditionally lift all anti-Syria sanctions, stop its hostile practices, and put an end to its violations of international law and the UN Charter.

It also urged all world states and international organizations to push for the unconditional removal of illegal and inhumane sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

The disastrous earthquake hit Turkey and neighboring Syria in the wee hours of Monday. The 7.8-magnitude temblor has so far killed more than 24,000 people in the two countries.

As rescue efforts continue in Syria following the massive earthquakes, calls are growing for the US and its allies to remove all their sanctions.

