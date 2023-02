A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, leaving at least 14,000 dead in Turkey.

In this tragic incident, 3 Iranian amputee football players, named Mohammad Reza Mirahmadi, Mehdi Saeedavi, and Hamed Matroudi trapped under rubble and unfortunately lost their lives.

The head of Iran's Amputee Football Association announced that the bodies of three Iranian legionnaires who lived in Turkey were found on Thursday.

