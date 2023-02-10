Iran FM, UN chief discuss Vienna talks latest situation

Referring to Vienna talks on lifting illegal sanctions imposed against Iran, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the necessity for IAEA to behave technically.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have set a framework for cooperation," Amir-Abdollahian cited, adding that the visit of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran is on the agenda of the two sides.

The top Iranian diplomat and Antonio Guterres also discussed several regional developments including the recent deadly quake in Turkey and Syria.

Saying that Iran develops a balanced foreign policy doctrine, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran welcomes promoting regional cooperation.

Emphasizing the need to increase international aid to the people in the earthquake-affected areas of Syria and Turkey, Amir-Abdollahian said that Syria's quake-hit Idlib is suffering from a miserable situation because the Syrian government does not have access to the area.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to dispatch aid teams to Syria’s Idlib.

Guterres, for his part, stated that the United Nations uses all its capacities to help the quake-stricken people especially those in Syria.

The UN chief also congratulated Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Iranian nation on the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Referring to the JCPOA revival talks, Guterres stated that there is no other option but for all parties to return to the deal.

I continue to support the path of diplomacy and negotiation until the final step of the agreement is reached, he added.

