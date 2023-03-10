More than 47,000 people were killed in Turkey’s earthquakes

"As a result of the earthquakes that were felt across a large area, more than 47,000 of our people were killed. More than 115,000 were rescued," he said in the speech at the presidential palace, TASS reported.

According to Reuters, Erdogan also on Friday officially set parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14, a month early and just three months after earthquakes that left millions homeless across southern Turkey.

"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14," Erdogan said in a televised speech after signing off the decision.

Erdogan said the elections had been brought forward because the planned date of June 18 date with university exams, summer holidays and travel to the Hajj pilgrimage.

