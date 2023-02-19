  1. Sports
Mahdavikia to auction off his jersey to help quake-hit Khoy

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Former Iran national football team winger Mehdi Mahdavikia will auction off his HSV jersey to raise funds for the victims of earthquake in Khoy, northwestern Iran.

Three people were killed and more than 800 injured in late January in a 5.9 earthquake centered near the city of Khoy in the West Azerbaijan province, near the border with Turkey.

The earthquake had caused damage in 70 villages.  

Mahdavikia, who made 263 appearances for HSV between 1999 and 2007, is going to auction off his signed jersey to raise funds for his compatriots.  

He will auction off his HSV jersey from the 2-0 win against Schalke on Sept. 30, 2000, where he scored the second goal.

Iran has suffered several major earthquakes in recent years as it sits on several major fault lines.

