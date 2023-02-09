Iran stance on annexed regions not affect Tehran-Moscow ties

Speaking in an interview with RIA Novosti, the Russian ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov commented on Tehran's position regarding Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions following referendums on their annexation to Russia in those four regions.

Iran's stance regarding the Crimean peninsula and other new regions that annexed Russia does not affect Tehran-Moscow relations and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister had told TRT World that despite enjoying good relations with Moscow, Tehran does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and four new regions to Russia.

The Russian envoy further emphasized that Moscow is well aware of Tehran's position and that the Iranian top diplomat's remarks are nothing new.

From the very beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Iran has adopted a balanced position, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the policies of the United States and NATO were to blame for the crisis, Dedov also noted.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions at a signing ceremony in the Kremlin.

At the ceremony, Putin said Russia has “four new regions”, calling the residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions “our citizens forever”.

