Rear Admiral Shahram Irani arrived in Muscat on Sunday afternoon and was received by Rear Admiral Saif Nasser al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

Along with the Omany navy commander, the Iranian ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi also welcomed the Iranian navy commander upon his arrival.

Rear Admiral Irani is slated to hold meetings and discussions with some Omani officials during this trip.

MNA/