FM Amir-Abdollahian stresses bolstering ties with Guinea

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received the visiting Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Handicrafts of the Republic of Guinea in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, and various fields of political, cultural, scientific, and economic relations.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the relations between the two countries as friendly, historic, and growing.

While emphasizing the importance of holding a joint commission for the cooperation of the two countries in expanding the economic relations, Amir-Abduollahian expressed his hope that the preparations for holding a meeting of the joint commission will be put on the agenda of Iran and Guinea.

Guinean minister, for his part, considered his visit to Tehran as a step to develop relations in various fields.

He also expressed hope that his country can benefit from the expertise and experiences of the Iranian side for the development of Guinea.

He also voiced hope that in the near future, the two nations will hold a joint cooperation commission.

