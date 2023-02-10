Sixth cargo of Iran humanitarian aid arrives in Syria

The cargo contains 5 tons of dates, 269 cartons of infant formula, 5 tons of rice, 500 pieces of mattresses, 90 tents, and food.

On Thursday, Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said that the equipment of the 50-bed mobile hospital along with 70 medical and relief staff was sent to Turkey by the Army and IRGC planes.

This 50-bed hospital, which will be established as soon as possible in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey, includes various sections including operating rooms, pharmacies, laboratories, etc.

