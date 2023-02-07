Yerevan received new peace proposals from Baku

The top Armenian diplomat made the remarks at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

"We were to have met with Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers in Moscow, but the Armenian side postponed its participation due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor," he cited, TASS reported.

"Even so, we transferred our proposals to the Azerbaijani side and recently received new proposals from Baku regarding a peace agreement. We continue to work on the text," Mirzoyan added.

The Lachin Corridor is the only road linking Armenia and Karabakh. On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijanis, who claimed they were environmentalists, blocked the Lachin Corridor, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent was temporarily stationed. Baku argued that the purpose of the protest action was not to block any road and that civilian vehicles were free to move in both directions.

Yerevan viewed the move as a provocation by Baku aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic. Pashinyan told a government meeting that Karabakh was experiencing a food shortage amid the blocking of the corridor. On December 14, 2022, Armenia demanded that the European Human Rights Court oblige Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

