Azerbaijani president urges Armenia to sign peace treaty

"I think that the Armenian government is quite capable of taking the responsibility to get ready and sign a peace treaty," he said, adding that remarks about factors obstructing the process are "a very convenient trick to shun responsibility."

"A responsible authority must answer for its deeds. Every country has difficulties, and every leader has to cope with some problems, but it is not something to speculate about. It is every [leader’s] homework - to convince his people, to do practical work for peace instead of making declarations of intent."

The Azerbaijani leader described the prospective peace treaty as a "simple document that reflects all the basic principles."

"And, of course, there must be no mention of our internal problems and anything related to Karabakh," he added, TASS reported

Aliyev accused the Armenian side of "trying to reflect the issue of Karabakh in the possible peace treaty by all means, thus effectively blocking it.".

This is while the Armenian prime minister on Tuesday accused Azerbaijan of delaying the peace process and said, "We have sent to Azerbaijan our proposals regarding the peace agreement, but still received no response," Pashinyan said speaking at a news conference, adding, "We are ready to sign the peace agreement and do everything that depends on us."

"However, it is not only about inking the agreement, but about its further implementation as well," TASS quoted him as saying. "Today, we see that the agreements as of November 9 [2020] are not implemented," he cited.

The situation in Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities.

The sides stopped at their positions at that moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the Lachin Corridor.

