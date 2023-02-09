  1. Politics
Yerevan dismisses Baku’s claims about Armenia, Iran coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – A senior Armenian official strongly rejected the report of Azerbaijani media that Iran and Armenia are working against Baku regarding "Lachin" and "Qobadli" regions as absolute lies.

Armenia has dismissed Azerbaijani media reports claiming that “Armenia and Iran are preparing to launch an attack in the direction of Lachin (Berdzor) and Kubatlu (Sanasar).”

“It is an absolute lie and does not correspond to reality,” the press secretary of the Defense Ministry and the adviser to the director of the National Security Service of Armenia told Armenpress.

Iran supported Azerbaijan in retaking its territory back in 2020 while it has dismissed changes to the geography of the Caucasus region and foreign powers intervention in regional affairs. 

