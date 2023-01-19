Iran condoles Armenia on military barracks fire

The senior Iranian diplomat also wished speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 15 Armenian military servicemen were killed and three others in serious condition after a fire broke out in the barracks of a military unit, the country's defense ministry said Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen were killed as a result of a fire that broke out in the barracks of an engineer and sniper company of a military unit ... and the condition of three servicemen is assessed as serious," the ministry said in a statement.

