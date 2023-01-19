  1. Politics
Iran condoles Armenia on military barracks fire

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on Thursday offered condolences to the Armenian people and government over the death of several military servicemen in military barracks fire.

The senior Iranian diplomat also wished speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 15 Armenian military servicemen were killed and three others in serious condition after a fire broke out in the barracks of a military unit, the country's defense ministry said Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen were killed as a result of a fire that broke out in the barracks of an engineer and sniper company of a military unit ... and the condition of three servicemen is assessed as serious," the ministry said in a statement.

