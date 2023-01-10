  1. World
Jan 10, 2023

Pashinyan:

Armenia waiting for Baku’s response to peace proposals

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Armenia is waiting for a response from Azerbaijan regarding proposals on the peace agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"We have sent to Azerbaijan our proposals regarding the peace agreement, but still received no response," Pashinyan said speaking at a news conference, adding, "We are ready to sign the peace agreement and do everything that depends on us."

"However, it is not only about inking the agreement, but about its further implementation as well," TASS quoted him as saying. "Today, we see that the agreements as of November 9 [2020] are not implemented," he cited.

The situation in Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities.

The sides stopped at their positions at that moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the Lachin Corridor.

