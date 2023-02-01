Iran friendly country, important partner for Armenia

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Vice President of Iran Masoud Mir Kazemi co-chaired the session of the monitoring commission of the course of agreements (steering committee) of the 17th session of the Armenian-Iranian Inter-Governmental Joint Commission in Tehran.

The prospects of developing trade-economic relations between the two countries, as well as opportunities for enhancing the existing cooperation in energy and transport, were discussed at the session, Grigoryan’s office said in a read-out.

Ideas were exchanged around creating favorable conditions for developing and enhancing trade-economic relations, including within the framework of the EEU.

A day before the session, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan and Iranian Vice President Masoud Mir Kazemi held a meeting, Armen Press reported.

The deputy ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures, economy, and environment of Armenia participated in separate themed discussions as part of the commission’s meeting to outline the existing problems in the mutually-beneficial directions of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation and to implement joint actions for solving them.

At the end of the session, the Deputy PM said that Iran is a friendly country and an important partner for Armenia, and thanked the Iranian side for the warm hospitality and attached importance to holding regular discussions in this format. Deputy PM Grigoryan invited Vice President of Iran Masoud Mir Kazemi to visit Yerevan for holding the next such meeting.

Both sides said the governments will focus on solving the recorded issues.

MP/PR