Armenia condoles with Iran over Khoy quake

The Armenian Embassy in Tehran on Sunday offered condolences to the Iranian government and people ovr the earthquake that struck in Khoy, which unfortunately left three people killed and more than 840 injured.

The Embassy issued a statement to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time, and at a depth of 7 km.

The tremor was felt in Armenia’s Syunik and Vayots Dzor, Ararat, Kotayk and Armavir regions, as well as in capital Yerevan, armradio reported.

