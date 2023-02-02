Israeli regime targets Gaza Strip with airstrikes (+VIDEO)

Israeli regime's fighter jets targeted one of the Resistance positions in the center of the Gaza Strip with 5 missiles, according to the reports.

Local sources said that the attack caused damage to the target area.

The sources added that the Palestinian Resistance fired surface-to-air missiles to confront the attack.

Resistance anti-aircraft fired at the Zionist fighters in several areas in the Gaza Strip, according to the reports.

In response to the Zionists' aggression, the Palestinian Resistance targeted several Zionist settlements near the Gaza Strip with rockets.

