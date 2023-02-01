Crisis-stricken Israeli regime doomed to degenerate, decay

In a tweet on Wednesday, Nasser Kan’ani said the vexatious measures by the occupying regime's military against Resistance fighters will fail to avert its imminent collapse.

“For a regime beset with an array of domestic crises and facing a Palestinian liberation struggle on the three fronts of the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories, vexatious moves against the united Axis of Resistance will be of no avail,” he wrote.

“Decline and disintegration are inherent in the nature of the bogus [Israeli] regime."

The apartheid regime's aggression in the occupied territories has assumed alarming proportions recently with a spate of military raids and targeted attacks resulting in the cold-blooded killing of a number of young Palestinians.

The regime regularly carries out raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank on the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. These raids usually trigger violent confrontations with locals.

