Syria receives 1st batch of Iran humanitarian aid

The first airplane carrying humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic of Iran has arrived in Syria for the quake-ravaged regions, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said.

Basem Mansour added that the relief aid consists of 45 tons of pharmaceutical, food, and health assistance.

He further noted that five airplanes carrying humanitarian aid from Iran, Russia, and the UAE are slated to land at Damascus and Latakia airports tomorrow.

Earlier on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a phone call to his Syrian counterpart to sympathize with Syrians over the devastating earthquake and offer to provide humanitarian aid to the victims.

More than 4,300 people have been killed and thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday.

