Feb 7, 2023, 9:16 PM

Official:

1st batch of Iran's humanitarian aid sent to Turkey



TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) - First consignment of Iran’s humanitarian assistance has been dispatched to the quake-ravaged regions of Turkey, an official said.

The head of Tabriz airfield, commander Reza Yousefi said that the consignment includes eight tons of hospital equipment, emergency treatment and camping equipment.

 Also, 50 relief workers have been dispatched to the quake-hit regions, he also said.

 He sympathized with the people of Turkey for the recent quake taking place in the neighboring country.

 Thousands of people have been killed and injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday.

