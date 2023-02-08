3rd batch of Iran humanitarian aid arrives in Syria's Aleppo

Dispatching humanitarian consignment conveys a message to the Syrian people that Iran stands by Syria not only during the war but also during natural disasters, Iran's Consul General Nawab Nouri told reporters in the airport.

On Tuesday afternoon, the second plane carrying 30 tons of Iranian humanitarian aid arrived at Latakia airport.

Earlier on Monday, Syria received the first batch of Iran's humanitarian aid, consisting of 45 tons of pharmaceutical, food, and health assistance.

The same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a phone call to his Syrian counterpart to sympathize with Syrians over the devastating earthquake and offer to provide humanitarian aid to the victims.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is now at least 8,764, according to officials. 2,530 fatalities have been confirmed in Syria. A total of 4,654 injuries have been reported across Syria.

