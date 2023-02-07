Iran ready to assist Turkey amid quake immediately

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday afternoon, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed his condolences and sympathies with the Turkish government and nation, and said, "Iran and Turkey are friends and brothers in addition to being neighbors, and the nation and government of Iran will stand by the Turkish government and nation at this difficult time."

Announcing the readiness of Iran to meet the immediate relief needs of the Turkish side, the President expressed hope that with the efforts and measures of the Turkish government, the suffering of the people of the country would be alleviated as soon as possible.

The Turkish President, for his part, expressed gratitude for his Iranian counterpart's goodwill and sympathy with the Turkish government and nation and asserted, "This is the biggest earthquake in the last 50 years in Turkey."

Erdogan also expressed hope that they can finish the initial rescue relief measures as soon as possible.

MNA/president.ir