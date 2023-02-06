Iran police seize over 37K liters of smuggled fuel

Police chief of Razavi Khorasan province, Second Brigadier General Majid Shoja said that 37,000 liters of smuggled fuel was confiscated in Taybad.

He said that 37,076 liters of fuel has been seized during seven operations.

Two smugglers were detained in that regard, he further noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

