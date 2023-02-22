2.4 m liters of smuggled fuel seized in SW Iran

The Second Brigadier General Mohammad Salehi said on Wednesday that 2.400 million liters of smuggled fuel were seized from ports in Khuzestan province.

According to the police chief, the smuggled fuel has been confiscated from 105 heavy-duty trucks.

Two smugglers, who were among key elements, have been detained so far, he underlined.

Three companies involved in illegal activities concerning fuel have been identified, he further noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/FNA14011203000127