Baghdad ties with Tehran based on common interests

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari met and held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday.

In this meeting, the Iraqi diplomat and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister discussed regional challenges.

The officials also discussed the existing cases between the two countries, especially the energy issue.

In its relations with neighboring countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq acts on the basis of common interests, the Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasized, noting that this will strengthen Iraq's national interests.

RHM/FNA14011116001098