Baghdad keen on establishing best relations with Tehran

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq issued a statement on the meeting of the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, and the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikh al-Eslami, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed several topics, including security and political situation in the region, the process of negotiations on JCPOA between Iran and P+4 countries, and its positive impacts on the security and stability of the region.

Stressing the close relations between Iraq and Iran and issues of mutual interests between the two countries, Fuad Hussein said that Iraq is eager to establish the best relations with all neighboring countries, especially Iran.

The two sides also discussed the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia crisis on the global economy and the need for joint efforts to counter the current challenges and ensure stability and development in the two neighboring countries.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, for his part, said that one of the key policies of Tehran is to support Iraq in many areas and help Iraq rebuild its cities.

