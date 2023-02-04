International section of 41st Fajr Film Festival

This edition of the festival is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 11, 2023 in Tehran in two competitive sections and a non-competitive section.

The international section of FIFF consists of three sections including the International Competition Section (Cinema Salvation), Eastern Vista (Films from Asian-Islamic Countries) as well as Festival of Festivals.

In Cinema Salvation, the priority will be given to films dealing with topics seeking justice, discouraging oppression, arrogance, global terrorism, violence and extremism, encouraging Islamic awakening, transcendent lifestyle, family-orientation, human rights, highlighting moral, spiritual and religious teachings, fighting against discrimination, highlighting culture and civilization through artistic expression and thus striving to guide contemporary man towards happiness.

In the meantime, in the Eastern Vista section, the films from Asian-Islamic countries that can help elevate cinema with a transcendental approach to the world will be selected.

In the Festival of Festivals, the selected Iranian and foreign films presented in international festivals will be showcased non-competitively.

