Iranian Youth Cinema Society in 41st FIFF 

Head of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society, Mehdi Azarpendar said the center has tried to increase its production this year and the participation of its work in this edition of FIFF is part of this policy.

Commenting on the presence of Iranian Youth Cinema Society productions in FIFF, he added the festival is a suitable venue for displaying its works properly.

He also expressed hope that the short films which the Iranian Youth Cinema Society has produced could have the chance to win the 41st FIFF’s Simorgh awards.

The FIFF is a major film event, which is organized every year to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Presided by Mojtaba Amini, the 41st Fajr International Film Festival will be held from February 1-11, 2023, in Tehran.

MNA/PR