'Loser' to vie at Lift-Off film festival in UK

The short film narrates the story of a woman who killed her husband due to social and family pressures.

Atefeh Jalali, Sadegh Zarei, Kamran Haj Ali-Akbari, and Somayye Tayyebi are among the short film's cast.

London Lift-Off Film Festival started back in 2010 with its first-ever call for entries. In London's first year, the festival received over 750 films from around the world and was instantly humbled by the quality and ambition of the work sent in. From a small cinema in North West London to the prestigious and beautiful screening rooms of Soho and West London -- London Lift-Off has entertained and stunned audiences with its continuous delivery of exceptional work, amazing networking vibe, and brilliant press coverage.

MP/5709017