South Pars output hits 2mt in 10 month

Ahmad Bahoush said the gas has been injected into the country's trunklines and more than 1.975 million tons of ethane have been produced in this complex during the period.

He stated that the specialists and employees of the South Pars Gas Complex have been able to warm the homes of the compatriots by carrying out appropriate repairs, and innovative and effective measures, adding, “In the past 45 days of the winter season, the 13 refineries of the South Pars Gas Complex have injected over 25.841 billion cubic meters of gas to the national transmission network.

He noted the amount of gas output of South Pars refineries since the beginning of this calendar year, and stated: “With the efforts, collective wisdom and teamwork of specialists and employees, more than 165.32 billion cubic meters of gas has been injected into the country's national distribution network since the beginning of the year.”

The CEO of South Pars Gas Complex, pointing out that this complex has become the country's largest gas supply gateway by supplying more than 75% of gas, added, “South Pars Gas Complex is the first company in the country in the field of using Iranian parts and equipment and first-time equipment from knowledge-based companies.”

