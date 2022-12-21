  1. Economy
Dec 21, 2022, 2:30 PM

Iran increases oil output to 3 mn barrels per day: Owji

Iran increases oil output to 3 mn barrels per day: Owji

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Oil Minister announced that Iran’s oil production has reached 3 million barrels per day. 

"In the field of oil production, we were able to achieve figures of 3 million barrels of oil per day," Javad Owji said on the sideline of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

"In addition, the production of light fractions of oil increased by 200,000 barrels per day," he added.

According to the December report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran, which was freed from restrictions on oil production, reduced the figure in November by 1,000 bpd to 2.559 mln barrels per day.

SKH/TSN 2824794

News Code 195220

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News