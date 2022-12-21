Iran increases oil output to 3 mn barrels per day: Owji

"In the field of oil production, we were able to achieve figures of 3 million barrels of oil per day," Javad Owji said on the sideline of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

"In addition, the production of light fractions of oil increased by 200,000 barrels per day," he added.

According to the December report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran, which was freed from restrictions on oil production, reduced the figure in November by 1,000 bpd to 2.559 mln barrels per day.

SKH/TSN 2824794