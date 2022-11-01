Iran, Russia ink 4 cooperation documents

The strategic document for the development of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed on Tuesday by Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji, as the head of the Iranian delegation of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Russia, and Alexander Novak, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia.

A loan agreement for the electrification of the Incheh Borun -Garmsar railway project was also signed between Ali Fakhri, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and General Director of Iran's Investment and Economic and Technical Assistance Organization, and Vladimir Ilyichev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Russia.

In addition, a bilateral memorandum of cooperation in the field of health was signed between Mohammad Hossein Niknam, Director General of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Health, Medicine and Medical Education of Iran, and Sergey Glagolev, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation.

Also, Mohammad Ziyar, the CEO of Sina Energy Gostar Holding, from Iran and Mikhail Silantiev, the CEO of the state-owned Promsyrieimport Company of Russia, also signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of EPC projects for product transfer pipelines.

The 16th meeting of the joint economic commission of Iran and Russia started on Sunday to Tuesday and was hosted by Russia in the presence of representatives from the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Roads and Urban Development, Energy, Science, Research and Technology, Agricultural Jihad, Sports and Youth, Communication and Information Technology and representatives from the presidential office, the Islamic Parliament, the headquarters of the armed forces, the Supreme Council of Commercial, Industrial and Special Economic Zones, the Atomic Energy Organization, the Central Bank of Iran, the National Development Fund of Iran, the National Standard Organization, Chamber of Commerce and Iran Business Center in Russia.

