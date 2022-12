“Work on a new diesel treatment unit has been completed and the refinery’s Euro-5 diesel production capacity has risen by 15 ml/d,” Javad Owji was also quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry’s news service.

Costing $600 million, the development project has also reduced sulfur content in diesel from 6,000 parts per million to less than 10 ppm, he added, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR